Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel Buys Shares of 1,999 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kuhn & Co Investment Counsel bought a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 2,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Capital Management LLC CA raised its holdings in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 7,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE opened at $97.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.05. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.01 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.70.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKE

About ONEOK

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.