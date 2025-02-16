Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Increases By 34.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,006. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile

Pure Energy Minerals Limited acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp. and changed its name to Pure Energy Minerals Limited in October 2012.

