Short Interest in Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Increases By 34.3%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 34.3% from the January 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of Pure Energy Minerals stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,006. Pure Energy Minerals has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.
Pure Energy Minerals Company Profile
