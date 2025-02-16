Lee Financial Co Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Eaton were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 181,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 13,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 8.8% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 25.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 27,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Melius downgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $389.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.20.

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.58, for a total value of $534,554.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,696. This trade represents a 4.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory R. Page sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.98, for a total value of $3,559,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,379,403.94. The trade was a 18.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock opened at $309.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.39. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $255.65 and a 12 month high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $122.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

