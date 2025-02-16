First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $56.35 and last traded at $56.16. 163,321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 239,907 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.05.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.47.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 570.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.