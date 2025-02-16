BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Trading Down 0.3% – What’s Next?

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$21.24 and last traded at C$21.29. Approximately 10,144 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 22,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.35.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.44.

