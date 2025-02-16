The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 672,700 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the January 15th total of 764,300 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 320,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of Andersons stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,148. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.58. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $39.25 and a fifty-two week high of $61.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

In related news, insider Joseph E. Mcneely sold 2,382 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $113,692.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,455.73. The trade was a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Andersons by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,997,000 after buying an additional 40,833 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Andersons by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 23,865 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Andersons by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 615,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,956,000 after buying an additional 61,250 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $591,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $636,000. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Egypt, Switzerland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Nutrient & Industrial. The company’s Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, ethanol, and corn oil.

