Olivier Marie Sells 1,081 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) CAO Olivier Marie sold 1,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $17,458.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,866. The trade was a 27.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Olivier Marie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Olivier Marie sold 335 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $5,520.80.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Olivier Marie sold 257 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $4,112.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Olivier Marie sold 1,448 shares of Upwork stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $24,775.28.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $18.14. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 50.83%. On average, analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Upwork from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.91.

Read Our Latest Report on Upwork

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upwork during the third quarter valued at $858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Upwork by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 116,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,842 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Upwork by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 251,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 73,104 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,369,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 2,216.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 503,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 481,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

