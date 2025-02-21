Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO) Director Sells C$14,145.00 in Stock

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (CVE:FEO – Get Free Report) Director Gordon Keep sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.21, for a total transaction of C$14,145.00.

Gordon Keep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Gordon Keep sold 27,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total transaction of C$6,325.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Gordon Keep sold 44,500 shares of Oceanic Iron Ore stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.26, for a total transaction of C$11,347.50.

Oceanic Iron Ore Trading Down 7.9 %

Oceanic Iron Ore stock opened at C$0.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.79, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.03. Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.05 and a 52 week high of C$0.33.

About Oceanic Iron Ore

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores for iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Ungava Bay iron property comprising three project areas, including Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake, and Roberts Lake, which covers an area of approximately 35,999 hectares of iron formation located in Nunavik, Quebec.

