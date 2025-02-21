Dominique Trempont Sells 4,250 Shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) Stock

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) Director Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $29,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 254,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,924. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dominique Trempont also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $27,200.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Dominique Trempont sold 4,250 shares of ON24 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $29,665.00.

ON24 Price Performance

ONTF stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. ON24, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.37 and a twelve month high of $8.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ON24 in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ON24 by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ON24 by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 22,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

