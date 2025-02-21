Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Community Health Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.80 to $4.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Community Health Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

Community Health Systems Stock Performance

NYSE CYH opened at $3.55 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $492.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Community Health Systems by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,039 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 6,689,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,002,000 after buying an additional 1,138,596 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Community Health Systems by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,166,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,678 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Community Health Systems by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 1,240,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,809,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,402,000 after acquiring an additional 9,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

