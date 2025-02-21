Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives “Buy” Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMUX. HC Wainwright started coverage on Immunic in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in shares of Immunic by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,168,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after buying an additional 23,610 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 15,349 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Immunic by 480.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 479,846 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Immunic by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.
Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.
