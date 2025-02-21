Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Barclays Analyst Says

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $5.50 to $6.50 in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Grab in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Grab from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Grab from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Grab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Grab from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

GRAB stock opened at $4.78 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.27. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.98 and a 12-month high of $5.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of -239.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Grab had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 1.50%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grab will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Grab by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 202,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Grab by 2,646.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,028,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845,496 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grab during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grab by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,582,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

