Bray Capital Advisors Has $3.06 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bray Capital Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 445.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 139,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,663,000 after purchasing an additional 113,699 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares during the period. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 18,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.42. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

