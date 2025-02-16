PUREfi Wealth LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

PUREfi Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,630,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,946,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,085,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13,967.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 149,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,781,000 after buying an additional 148,055 shares during the period. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IBKR shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.13.

Insider Activity at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, with a total value of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Down 0.3 %

IBKR opened at $234.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.38 and a 200-day moving average of $163.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.