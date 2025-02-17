Baillie Gifford & Co. Sells 119,826 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 853,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 0.27% of S&P Global worth $424,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in S&P Global by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 658,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $328,632,000 after buying an additional 225,370 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7.0% during the third quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 27,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 12.6% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 50,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $27,170,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $605.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on S&P Global from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $617.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $587.92.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI opened at $539.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 47.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $507.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $407.69 and a 1-year high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.36. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 13.72%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.13%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

