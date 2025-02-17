Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $11,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 42.7% during the third quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 728,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,038,951,000 after buying an additional 217,700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,126,274 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,694,585,000 after buying an additional 185,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,851,160,000 after purchasing an additional 173,642 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 108,517.8% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,755,000 after purchasing an additional 48,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,920,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,740,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,604 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG opened at $1,315.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.76 billion, a PE ratio of 46.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $1,136.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1,451.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,300.84 and its 200 day moving average is $1,318.04.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.76% and a negative return on equity of 42.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total value of $47,519,825.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 567,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. This trade represents a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,248.07, for a total transaction of $24,961,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,181,755.06. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,525 shares of company stock worth $139,851,401. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,462.35.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

