Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Purchases 278 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,807 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 25,565 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 207,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $26,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,992,363 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $240,697,000 after buying an additional 28,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.53.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $124.33 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.35 and a one year high of $128.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

