Capital Performance Advisors LLP Boosts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Capital Performance Advisors LLP increased its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Comcast by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,810,000 after buying an additional 132,442 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Comcast by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 959,549 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after buying an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $590,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Comcast by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 45,891 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,108 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI raised Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Scotiabank lowered Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Comcast from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.13.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $35.39 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.71. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $45.31. The firm has a market cap of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

