Monument Capital Management Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Monument Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,168 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in EOG Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 209,875 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 59.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,111 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 32.6% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,748 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total transaction of $483,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,703 shares in the company, valued at $5,162,365.67. This trade represents a 8.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $129.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.79 and a 200 day moving average of $127.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.06 and a 52 week high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.