Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Monument Capital Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Monument Capital Management trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 323,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 4.3% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $15,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthNavi Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after purchasing an additional 659,713 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $51.51 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.