Short Interest in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Rises By 15.4%

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries
THOR Industries Stock Performance
Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31.
THOR Industries Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.
THOR Industries Company Profile
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
