Short Interest in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Rises By 15.4%

THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the January 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 586,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on THO shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of THOR Industries from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded THOR Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, THOR Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in THOR Industries by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 2,142,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $205,103,000 after buying an additional 619,318 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,038,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,130,000 after acquiring an additional 283,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,624,002 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,462,000 after acquiring an additional 33,619 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of THOR Industries by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,502,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,078,000 after acquiring an additional 411,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,171,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,767,000 after purchasing an additional 31,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THOR Industries stock opened at $103.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.69. THOR Industries has a 12 month low of $88.37 and a 12 month high of $129.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 6th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

