WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

WBH Advisory Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 159.6% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 141.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,468,000 after acquiring an additional 11,351 shares during the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 91,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth $28,729,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $538.15 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $413.07 and a 52-week high of $539.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $522.38 and a 200-day moving average of $498.14.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

