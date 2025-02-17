Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 200,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $9,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

BNDX opened at $49.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $50.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.76.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.1029 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

