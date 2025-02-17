Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,194 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,372,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,102,000 after acquiring an additional 305,019 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,310,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,856,000 after purchasing an additional 54,463 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3,415.4% in the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 626,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after buying an additional 608,491 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 498,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,396,000 after buying an additional 21,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 328,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,981,000 after buying an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI opened at $40.77 on Monday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $47.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $42.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.0404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.