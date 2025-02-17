AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Highview Capital Management LLC DE

Highview Capital Management LLC DE trimmed its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 25.0% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $3,461.94 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,315.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,197.63. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,680.96 and a 12 month high of $3,484.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.55 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AZO shares. Mizuho raised their target price on AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AutoZone in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,429.84.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

