Americana Partners LLC Acquires 72,975 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 1,408.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,157 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,975 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,087,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 321,726 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $24,180,000 after buying an additional 13,433 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,302,000. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,206,000. Finally, Brophy Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,041,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:UBER opened at $79.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00. The company has a market cap of $167.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UBER. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.70.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

