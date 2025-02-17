SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Stake Lifted by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 732,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,440 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.31% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $28,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,290,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 591,019 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,644,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,116,000 after purchasing an additional 476,292 shares in the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3,737.0% in the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 431,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,567,000 after buying an additional 420,525 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $13,246,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 694.6% during the fourth quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 264,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,142,000 after buying an additional 231,050 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPEM opened at $40.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.98 and a twelve month high of $42.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $39.28.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

