Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Buys 13,269 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 59.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,269 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $80,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

VSS opened at $118.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $126.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.10.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.