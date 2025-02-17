Blue Chip Partners LLC Sells 31,530 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Blue Chip Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,530 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises 1.4% of Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Blue Chip Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.52.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1317 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.