Top Renewable Energy Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 14th

Quanta Services, Bank of New York Mellon, and Southern are the three Renewable Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Renewable energy stocks refer to shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the production, distribution, or development of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, or geothermal power. Investing in renewable energy stocks allows individuals to participate in the expansion of clean energy technologies and systems while also potentially generating financial returns from the growth of the renewable energy industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Renewable Energy stocks within the last several days.

Quanta Services (PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

PWR traded down $7.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 919,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,162. The company has a market capitalization of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $322.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.94. Quanta Services has a 52-week low of $206.58 and a 52-week high of $365.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Bank of New York Mellon (BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,467,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,741,230. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.26. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $52.64 and a 12-month high of $88.25. The company has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Southern (SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.33. 1,478,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,922,962. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $94.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.53. Southern has a 1 year low of $65.80 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

