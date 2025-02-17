Gladstone Land Co. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:LANDM)

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
Shares of Gladstone Land stock opened at $24.77 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $23.80 and a 52-week high of $25.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64.
About Gladstone Land
