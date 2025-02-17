Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Position Lifted by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.5% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $68,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

VO stock opened at $275.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $233.42 and a 52 week high of $285.60. The company has a market cap of $71.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.37.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

