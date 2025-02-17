CIBC Asset Management Inc Trims Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 566,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,388 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.14% of iShares MBS ETF worth $51,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% during the 3rd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

MBB opened at $92.43 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.50. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3414 per share. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

