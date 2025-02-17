Truist Financial Corp Sells 763,213 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,743,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 763,213 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.97% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $224,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,135,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,620,000 after buying an additional 41,969 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,337,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,226,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $82.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $82.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.91 and a 52-week high of $83.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

