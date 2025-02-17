Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 12,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VGSH opened at $58.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

