Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Raised by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,092 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Intuitive Surgical worth $129,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000. Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ISRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $613.10.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $595.55 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $364.17 and a 12 month high of $616.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $559.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $520.19. The company has a market capitalization of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.91, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.00, for a total transaction of $202,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,734. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.75, for a total transaction of $240,618.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 353 shares in the company, valued at $208,181.75. This represents a 53.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,348 shares of company stock worth $3,587,582 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

