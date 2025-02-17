Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Wealth Quarterback LLC

Wealth Quarterback LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $450,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 588,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,140,000 after purchasing an additional 44,114 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,224,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,598,000 after buying an additional 362,906 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $203.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $177.15 and a 52 week high of $219.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.21.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.