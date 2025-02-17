JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,642 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,642 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VYMI opened at $72.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $65.43 and a 12 month high of $74.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.52.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.9647 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.