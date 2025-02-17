Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Borealis Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,300 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the January 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Borealis Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRLS traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.05. The company had a trading volume of 167 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861. Borealis Foods has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.38.

About Borealis Foods

Borealis Foods Inc operates as a food technology company that develops plant-based ready-to-eat meals. The company also developed ambient ready-to-eat high-protein meals for U.S. and global humanitarian food programs. Its products include Chef Woo, a plant based instant ramen meals that provides with 20 grams of plant-based complete protein; and Ramen Express, a vegetarian ramen noodles.

