Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Mondelez International (MDLZ)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ: MDLZ) in the last few weeks:

2/14/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $64.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at DZ Bank AG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/7/2025 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at Dbs Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/6/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $69.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $69.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $63.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $70.00.

1/30/2025 – Mondelez International had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

1/24/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $82.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $67.00 to $62.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/21/2025 – Mondelez International was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

1/16/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $76.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $79.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/8/2025 – Mondelez International had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $71.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Mondelez International had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,040,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,229,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.54. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 12.68%. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.97%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 100.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

