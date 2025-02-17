Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) Shares Up 6.8% – What’s Next?

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.45 and last traded at $89.44. 25,048,636 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 12,947,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEM. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tempus AI from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.55.

Tempus AI Trading Up 6.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

In other Tempus AI news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 395,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $16,999,610.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,164,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $694,263,084.55. This trade represents a 2.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 80,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $6,862,657.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,049,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,142,678.80. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,401,779 shares of company stock worth $115,707,361.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

