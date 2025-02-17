Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

Standard Lithium Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:SLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,630,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the January 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Standard Lithium Trading Down 2.6 %
Standard Lithium stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.50. The company had a trading volume of 894,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,761. Standard Lithium has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.64. The firm has a market cap of $259.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.81.
About Standard Lithium
