Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,055 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.86% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF worth $5,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4,477.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 980.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 5,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

EWM stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.82. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $27.49.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.