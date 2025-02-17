Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496,741 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 19,400 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,930,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,556,000 after acquiring an additional 217,332 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 85,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 64,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.9 %

EPD opened at $33.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $34.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

