Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 4,800 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 55.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $16.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 42.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christine Fox sold 19,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $327,075.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,034.48. This trade represents a 30.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roberto Mignone sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $6,294,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 695,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,296,950. This represents a 29.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

