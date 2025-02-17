Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 468,800 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Get Consensus Cloud Solutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CCSI

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consensus Cloud Solutions

Shares of NASDAQ:CCSI traded down $0.43 on Monday, hitting $28.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,248. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.68. The company has a market capitalization of $556.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 87.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth about $285,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Consensus Cloud Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company offers eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between various protocols to send and receive healthcare information and can integrate into an existing electronic health record system or stand-alone if no EHR is present.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consensus Cloud Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.