EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,600 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the January 15th total of 794,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENS. StockNews.com raised EnerSys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer raised EnerSys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.50.

Get EnerSys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ENS

EnerSys Price Performance

Shares of ENS traded down $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.07. 484,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,528. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.39. EnerSys has a one year low of $88.50 and a one year high of $112.53.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.85. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

EnerSys Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

Insider Transactions at EnerSys

In other news, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $2,000,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,674,467.24. This represents a 8.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of EnerSys

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 21,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 47,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in EnerSys by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 3,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in EnerSys by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 17,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys

(Get Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.