Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 461.5 days.

Shares of FNNNF remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

