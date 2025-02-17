Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Down 18.3% in January

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,300 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 15th total of 113,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 461.5 days.
Finnair Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of FNNNF remained flat at $2.65 during trading hours on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.46. Finnair Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00.
Finnair Oyj Company Profile
