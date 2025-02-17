Evergreen Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Evergreen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Evergreen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 53,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of BSV opened at $77.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.76. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $75.72 and a 1 year high of $79.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2474 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

