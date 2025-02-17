Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Short Interest Down 8.1% in January

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Co. (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,024,200 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the January 15th total of 17,427,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,640,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FMCC traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. 5,512,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,475,271. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.48 and a beta of 2.09. Federal Home Loan Mortgage has a 52-week low of $0.94 and a 52-week high of $7.15.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Federal Home Loan Mortgage had a net margin of 9.74% and a negative return on equity of 33.18%. The firm had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Federal Home Loan Mortgage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About Federal Home Loan Mortgage

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions.

Featured Stories

